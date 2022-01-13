Overview

Dr. J Carlos Medrano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon|University of Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Medrano works at Woman's Health Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.