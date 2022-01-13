Dr. J Carlos Medrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Carlos Medrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Carlos Medrano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon|University of Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Locations
Woman's Health Group7400 Fannin St Ste 800, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 930-2188Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Medrano has been my mom's doctor for years! He delivered my brother 34 years ago. I have been going to him for several years as well. He is kind and caring, listens to all your needs and concerns. You never feel rushed and he is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. J Carlos Medrano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063515161
Education & Certifications
- Baylor|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Bapt Meml Hospital|Grace Hospital|University Tex Health Science Center
- Hospital University De Nuevo Leon|University Hospital Monterrey NL Mexico
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon|University of Nuevo Leon
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
