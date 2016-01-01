Dr. Medina Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Medina Mendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Medina Mendez, MD is a ophthalmology specialist in Modesto, CA. Dr. Medina Mendez completed a residency at University of Pittsburgh. He currently practices at Retinal Consultants Medical Grp and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Medina Mendez is board certified in Ophthalmology.
Locations
1
Modesto Retina Center Inc.1401 Spanos Ct Ste 223, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 549-8444
2
Vitreo-retinal Medical Group Inc.3 Park Center Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 454-4861
3
Fairfield2470 Hilborn Rd Ste 150, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 759-4942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Principal Financial Group
- Western Health Advantage
About Dr. Carlos Medina Mendez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
- University of Pittsburgh
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
- Ophthalmology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy General Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Medina Mendez?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina Mendez has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medina Mendez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.