Overview

Dr. Carlos Aguero-Medina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from Universidad De Carabobo and is affiliated with Fort Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Aguero-Medina works at Oak Street Health Rockford in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

