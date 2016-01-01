Overview

Dr. Carlos Mayo Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mayo Sr works at Southwest Womens Health Specialists P.a in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.