Dr. Carlos Martinez-Quinonez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Martinez-Quinonez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Martinez-Quinonez works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 112, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 888-8271
Cardiology Associates of Corpus Christi1521 S Staples St Ste 700, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 888-8271
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez is always very thorough, caring and professional. He listens closely to his patients when making his determinations about their health needs. The office staff on the other hand kind of suck, and rarely follow up with patient needs.
About Dr. Carlos Martinez-Quinonez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1568463941
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
