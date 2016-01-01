Overview

Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Perry, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Renal Physicians of Georgia in Perry, GA with other offices in Macon, GA, Dublin, GA and Hawkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.