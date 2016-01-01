Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Perry, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Renal Physicians of Georgia1031 Keith Dr, Perry, GA 31069 Directions (478) 291-3752MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday12:30pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Renal Physicians of Georgia165 Emery Hwy Ste 100, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 291-3753Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Renal Physicians Of Georgia2400 Bellevue Rd Ste 29B, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3751
Renal Physicians Of Georgia292 Industrial Blvd Ste 29B, Hawkinsville, GA 31036 Directions (478) 291-3754MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Mt Sinai Hosp
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
