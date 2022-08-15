Dr. Carlos Martinez II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Martinez II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Martinez II, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Carlos L. Martinez MD PC2291 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 668-6146
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Truly, one of the most caring, compassionate, kind hearted Dr’s we’ve ever met. He is simply “cut from a different cloth” and embraces his patients with everything he’s got in him. He makes you feel like you’re the only one. So grateful for his intelligence and commitment to serve us. His staff is equally committed and gracious. In the midst of a dark journey, Dr Carlos Martinez was a very bright light for us. He led us in the right direction with passion and walked beside us in our journey. He cares deeply. He is a Dr with integrity, one we will always appreciate for how he took care of us! Thank you Dr Martinez, to you, and your team. We love you all.
About Dr. Carlos Martinez II, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366476897
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
