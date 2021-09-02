Overview

Dr. Carlos Marrero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Marrero works at CARLOS J MARRERO MD in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.