Dr. Carlos Marrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Marrero, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Marrero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Marrero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Excela Square Neurology - Latrobe324 Unity Plz, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 532-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marrero?
He listens very well and he doesn't give me pain pills. Very good bedside manner. Tries to help me in every way.
About Dr. Carlos Marrero, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356417166
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marrero works at
Dr. Marrero has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.