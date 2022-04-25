Dr. Carlos Marinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Marinelli, MD
Dr. Carlos Marinelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Estadual De Londrina, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Florida Medical Clinic3665 Madaca Ln Ste H, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 280-7380
Xiomara Matias Ayala14320 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-4544
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr Marinelli has kept my heart healthy and he is a great doctor.
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- State University Londrina Hospital
- Universidade Estadual De Londrina, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude
Dr. Marinelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinelli has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinelli.
