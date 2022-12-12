Overview

Dr. Carlos Marill Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Marill Jr works at North Miami Medical/Rehab Inc in North Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.