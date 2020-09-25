Dr. Manrique De Lara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Manrique De Lara, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Manrique De Lara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Itesm and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Locations
Manrique Custom Vision2518 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 661-9000
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding patient care..procedure went smooth, painfree and the staff is amazing
About Dr. Carlos Manrique De Lara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1699740324
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Itesm
Dr. Manrique De Lara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manrique De Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manrique De Lara has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manrique De Lara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Manrique De Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manrique De Lara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manrique De Lara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manrique De Lara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.