Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Macias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Macias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Macias works at
Locations
New York Hospital Queens EMR254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8571MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't thank Dr. Macias and his team enough for making this experience as painless as possible, Dr. Macias is a professional with great bedside manners and easy to talk to, I had a great experience with all, from Sylvia the surgical scheduler, with making it easy and answering all my questions, Victoria always answering my 100 calls. Daniela the nutritionist guiding me and Dr. Meance the Phyciatrist is excellent. I hope I did'nt forget anyone. but WHAT A TEAM!! thank you for making this as easy as could be. I Highly recommend Dr. Macias and his team.
About Dr. Carlos Macias, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
