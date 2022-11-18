Dr. Carlos Macias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Macias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Macias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Macias works at
Locations
-
1
Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-3785
-
2
Santa Clarita - Primary & Specialty Care25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 202, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 432-2793
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macias?
He is by far one of the most professional and compassionate Doctors I have ever met in my 70 plus years of life. His efforts and skill is giving me more time with my family. I don't think your heart could get better than giving it to this man.
About Dr. Carlos Macias, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1104965193
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Macias using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Macias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macias works at
Dr. Macias has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macias speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Macias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.