Dr. Carlos Maas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Maas, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They graduated from Nacional Universidad de Asuncion and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Maas works at
Locations
Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists25086 Olympia Ave Unit 300, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 274-4157
Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists4235 Kings Hwy Unit 103, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 274-4158
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Maas, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hosp De Clin-U Natl De Asun|Wayne St U Affil Hosps
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Nacional Universidad de Asuncion
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maas has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maas speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.