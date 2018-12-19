Dr. Carlos Luna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Luna, MD
Dr. Carlos Luna, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad del Valle and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Children's Heart Center Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-2457
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Kind, efficient, and professional. Very reassuring. I wish there were more doctors like him. He was great around my newborn.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1932182276
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Universidad del Valle
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Luna has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
