Overview

Dr. Carlos Lozada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lozada works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.