Dr. Carlos Lorenzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Lorenzo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Lorenzo works at
Locations
Ut Health Medical Arts & Research Center - Physical Therapy8300 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 3A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9800
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-4799Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lorenzo & his nurse Brenda were very nice to me . I think that they take the time to analyze the problem and work with me being the patient to make the most out of the illness that I have . I am very appreciative of the care I receive.
About Dr. Carlos Lorenzo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1508082504
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo works at
Dr. Lorenzo has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.