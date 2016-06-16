Overview

Dr. Carlos Leon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leon works at St. Vincent's Cardiology in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.