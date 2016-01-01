Dr. Carlos Lastra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lastra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Lastra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Lastra, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ Nj Med School
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 339-7870MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- Monmouth Med Center
- Monmouth Med Center
- Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Dr. Lastra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lastra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lastra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lastra speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lastra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lastra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lastra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lastra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.