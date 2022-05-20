Overview

Dr. Carlos Labrador, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine|Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine|Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.



Dr. Labrador works at Optum - Family Medicine in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.