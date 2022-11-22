See All Rheumatologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Carlos Kier, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Kier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Medical Branch/Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kier works at USMD Arlington North Clinic in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Clinic Of North Texas
    Medical Clinic Of North Texas
809 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 460-0257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 22, 2022
    During my entire visit Dr Kier's focus was solely on my and the reason I came to his office. He took the time to give me a detailed answer and explanation to all of my concerns. I left the office with full confidence in his diagnosis.
    Donna — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Kier, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093766701
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Med Center
    • U Tex Hosps
    • Univ. Of Texas Medical Branch/Galveston
    • Ut Arlington
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
