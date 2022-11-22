Dr. Carlos Kier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Kier, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Kier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Medical Branch/Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kier works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Clinic Of North Texas809 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 460-0257
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kier?
During my entire visit Dr Kier’s focus was solely on my and the reason I came to his office. He took the time to give me a detailed answer and explanation to all of my concerns. I left the office with full confidence in his diagnosis.
About Dr. Carlos Kier, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1093766701
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- U Tex Hosps
- Univ. Of Texas Medical Branch/Galveston
- Ut Arlington
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kier works at
Dr. Kier has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.