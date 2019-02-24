Overview

Dr. Carlos Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Urgent Specialty Associates Pllc in Reston, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA and Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.