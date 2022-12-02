Overview

Dr. Carlos Jurado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.



Dr. Jurado works at Comprehensive OBGYN in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.