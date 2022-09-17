Overview

Dr. Carlos Juarez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Juarez works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.