Overview

Dr. Carlos Japas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Japas works at Internal Medicine & Neurology in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.