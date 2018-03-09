Dr. Jacinto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Jacinto, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Jacinto, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jacinto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates of7232 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 363-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacinto?
Thorough, detailed and explains complicated issues in clear terms..
About Dr. Carlos Jacinto, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1356336739
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla College Med
- Hartford Hospital University Conn School Med
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacinto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacinto works at
Dr. Jacinto has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pollen Allergy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacinto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacinto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.