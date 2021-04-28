See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (25)
Overview

Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Monterrey.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2211 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098 (713) 523-0058

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Excellent doctor he is my angel, my family my life changed because him, very professional, he care about his patient and highly recommended if you need help this doctor is amazing.
    Mitzila — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902812548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de Monterrey
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

