Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with San Juan City Hospital
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Carlos A. Hernandez, M.D.4002 Burke Rd Ste 300, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (346) 646-6434
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
I used Dr. Hernandez 19 years ago to deliver my baby. My sister used him to deliver all of her kids. My daughter used him to deliver her baby, and my other daughter is about to use him to deliver her baby. He explains everything in full detail, and he doesn't beat around the bush about it. I highly recommend him to anyone. If you are looking for an amazing doctor and one that cares he is your man.
About Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1326127507
Education & Certifications
- San Juan City Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.