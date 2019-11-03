Overview

Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with San Juan City Hospital



Dr. Hernandez works at Carlos A. Hernandez, M.D. in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.