Overview

Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Hartmann Manrique works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.