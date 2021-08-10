See All Pediatricians in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD

Pediatrics
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.

Dr. Handal-Saca works at Handal-Saca Pediatrics in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Handal Saca Pediatrics M.d. P.A.
    4410 W 16th Ave Ste 60, Hialeah, FL 33012 (305) 823-0721

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Roundworm Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2021
    I first took my daughter to Dr. Handal at 3 months and after 6 pediatricians and several formula changes he detected immediately that she had Pyloric Stenosis. If he would not have acted quickly there might have been serious consequences. She visited him until she turned 18. I always had a great experience. Explained things well and his staff is also very helpful.
    — Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD

    Pediatrics
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1891793337
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Miami Childrens Hospital
    Medical Education
    Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Handal-Saca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Handal-Saca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Handal-Saca works at Handal-Saca Pediatrics in Hialeah, FL.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Handal-Saca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handal-Saca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handal-Saca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

