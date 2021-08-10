Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handal-Saca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
Handal Saca Pediatrics M.d. P.A.4410 W 16th Ave Ste 60, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 823-0721
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first took my daughter to Dr. Handal at 3 months and after 6 pediatricians and several formula changes he detected immediately that she had Pyloric Stenosis. If he would not have acted quickly there might have been serious consequences. She visited him until she turned 18. I always had a great experience. Explained things well and his staff is also very helpful.
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891793337
- Miami Childrens Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Dr. Handal-Saca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handal-Saca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handal-Saca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handal-Saca speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Handal-Saca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handal-Saca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handal-Saca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handal-Saca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.