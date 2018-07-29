Overview

Dr. Carlos Hamilton, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Hamilton works at Fibroid Institute Houston - Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Bellaire, TX, Kingwood, TX, Houston, TX, Round Rock, TX, The Woodlands, TX and Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.