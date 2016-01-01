Overview

Dr. Carlos Guerra, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Guerra works at MEMORIAL HERMANN PREVENTION AND RECOVERY CENTER in Houston, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.