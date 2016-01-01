Dr. Carlos Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Carlos Guerra, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Guerra works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Continuing Care Hospi3043 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77080 Directions (713) 329-7544
Memorial Hermann Medical Grp-mntl Hlth Crisis4850 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX 77035 Directions (713) 723-3135
Memorial Hermann Mental Health Crisis Clinic18838 S Memorial Dr Ste 106, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (713) 338-6422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Carlos Guerra, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra speaks Spanish.
Dr. Guerra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
