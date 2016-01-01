See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Carlos Guerra, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Guerra, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Guerra works at MEMORIAL HERMANN PREVENTION AND RECOVERY CENTER in Houston, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Hermann Continuing Care Hospi
    3043 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 329-7544
    Memorial Hermann Medical Grp-mntl Hlth Crisis
    4850 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX 77035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 723-3135
    Memorial Hermann Mental Health Crisis Clinic
    18838 S Memorial Dr Ste 106, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 338-6422

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Counseling Services
Depression
Disruptive Behavior Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Outpatient Psychiatry
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Carlos Guerra, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013953389
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Texas A&M University
