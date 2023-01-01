Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guanche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had both knees and both hips replaced prior to my shoulder being replaced by Dr. Guanche. The care received form him and his team was excellent. My recovery has been rapid and I couldn't be happier. I can't believe I waited so long to do it. The advancements in shoulder surgery has advanced leaps and bounds in the past 10 years. My boyfriend has had 5 shoulder surgeries from football injuries and he is astounded at my recovery. I can't thank you enough Dr. Guanche. I have been walking around in pain for 20 years. Not any more!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Minneapolis Sports Medicine
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Guanche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guanche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guanche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guanche works at
Dr. Guanche has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guanche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guanche speaks Spanish.
319 patients have reviewed Dr. Guanche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guanche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guanche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guanche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.