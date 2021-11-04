Dr. Carlos Grullon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grullon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Grullon, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Grullon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Universidad Del Caribe Puerto Rico and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.
Dr. Grullon works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Williston Park Point910 Williston Park Pt Ste 2050, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Center at Saxon1565 Saxon Blvd Ste 203, Deltona, FL 32725 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always takes time to listen to me. Does not rush. Very knowledgable.
About Dr. Carlos Grullon, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1427154756
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital Michigan
- Providence Hospital Michigan
- Universidad Del Caribe Puerto Rico
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grullon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grullon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grullon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grullon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grullon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grullon speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Grullon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grullon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grullon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grullon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.