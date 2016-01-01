See All Psychiatrists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Carlos Greaves, MD

Psychiatry
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Greaves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Greaves works at HAROLD R NOVOTNY, MD in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Portola Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Park Psychologist
    900 Welch Rd Ste 400, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 321-3730
  2. 2
    4370 Alpine Rd Ste 106, Portola Valley, CA 94028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 321-3730
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carlos Greaves, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285761544
    Education & Certifications

    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greaves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greaves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greaves.

