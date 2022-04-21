Dr. Gonzalez Lengua accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Gonzalez Lengua, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Gonzalez Lengua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PASCACK VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (777) 567-4311
- 2 3450 11th Ct Ste 102, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 563-4580
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
CC Indian River Hospital is very fortunate to have Dr. Gonzalez on staff. In March 2021 he placed two stents in my heart, one that was extremely difficult. It has successfully provided an alternative to open chest bypass surgery for the past year. Not only is Dr. Gonzalez highly skilled but he is also a very compassionate, friendly individual.
About Dr. Carlos Gonzalez Lengua, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PASCACK VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Lengua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez Lengua.
