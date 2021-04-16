See All Psychiatrists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Carlos Gonzalez-Suarez, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Gonzalez-Suarez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez works at Carlos Gonzalez MD in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos Gonzalez MD
    1500 San Remo Ave Ste 205, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 669-6800
  2. 2
    5915 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 16, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 669-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 16, 2021
Have seen Dr. Gonzalez intermittently over the years for some unrelated issues since the 1990's and he has never failed to resolve the issues. He has also very successfully treated many of my family members and friends and everyone loves him. His approach is very hands-on and interactive and you will leave his office armed with information --and hope!! The old saying, "you get what you pay for," truly applies here, because Dr. Gonzalez is worth every dime!!
RCL — Apr 16, 2021
About Dr. Carlos Gonzalez-Suarez, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487778908
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez works at Carlos Gonzalez MD in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez’s profile.

Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.