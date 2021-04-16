Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Gonzalez-Suarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Gonzalez-Suarez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez works at
Locations
Carlos Gonzalez MD1500 San Remo Ave Ste 205, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 669-6800
- 2 5915 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 16, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 669-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez-Suarez?
Have seen Dr. Gonzalez intermittently over the years for some unrelated issues since the 1990's and he has never failed to resolve the issues. He has also very successfully treated many of my family members and friends and everyone loves him. His approach is very hands-on and interactive and you will leave his office armed with information --and hope!! The old saying, "you get what you pay for," truly applies here, because Dr. Gonzalez is worth every dime!!
About Dr. Carlos Gonzalez-Suarez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
