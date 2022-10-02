Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Locations
Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-6474
Main Office2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing Doctor. Very knowledgeable, patient, kind.
About Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306831060
Education & Certifications
- University TX
- U Hawaii
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Stanford Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzales has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Astigmatism and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzales speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.