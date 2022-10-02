Overview

Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Gonzales works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Astigmatism and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.