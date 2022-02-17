See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Macon, GA
Dr. Carlos Giron, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Carlos Giron, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Giron works at Spine Center Macon in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Preston C. Delaperriere, M.D. - Pain Institute of Georgia
    3356 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 476-9642

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2022
    Excellent
    Lauren W. — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Giron, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Giron, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053392068
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Giron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Giron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

