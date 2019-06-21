Dr. Carlos Giraldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giraldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Giraldo, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Giraldo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Giraldo works at
Locations
South Texas Health System Clinics #200500 E Ridge Rd Ste 200, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 926-4317
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giraldo was covering for my brother's usual doctor. Very genteel demeanor and took the time to explain when asked questions. Exhibited a positive vibe and was very confident and reassuring. Would definitely recommend Dr. Giraldo to anyone needing to see a cardiologist in the greater McAllen area.
About Dr. Carlos Giraldo, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giraldo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giraldo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giraldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giraldo works at
Dr. Giraldo has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giraldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giraldo speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Giraldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giraldo.
