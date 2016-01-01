Overview

Dr. Carlos Garza, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from Autonomade Guadalajara and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at Laredo Vein Clinic / Gonzalez, Manuel J. M.D. in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.