Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Miami OB/GYN, LLC3641 S Miami Ave Ste 250, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2899
Miami Ob/Gyn, LLC3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2899
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing care, Dr. Garcia is very thoughtful, caring and takes his time with you to make sure you are OK. He delivered my 2 girls and have continued to received the best care years after.
About Dr. Carlos Garcia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912902750
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.