Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Galvani works at Tulane Lakeside Surgical Services in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.