Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Tulane Bariatric Clinic4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 501, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 384-8403
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003916883
Education & Certifications
- Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional
