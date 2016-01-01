Dr. Carlos Galvan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Galvan, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Galvan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Stanford University.
Dr. Galvan works at
Locations
The EyeExperts Brownsville1058 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 541-4828
The EyeExperts Weslaco1315 E 6th St Ste 5, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 969-3893
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Galvan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Med Branch
- University of Texas Med Branch
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvan works at
Dr. Galvan has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galvan speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.