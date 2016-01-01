Overview

Dr. Carlos Galvan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Stanford University.



Dr. Galvan works at The Eye Experts in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.