Dr. Carlos Gadea Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. 

Dr. Gadea Jr works at Under Construction in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Rheumatology
    2119 E South Blvd Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 747-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Prattville Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Dec 21, 2021
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Gadea to my family and friends. Dr. Gadea's bedside manner is top class. He takes his time with his patients, asks his patient questions, ask if the patient has any concerns or questions for him. He listens to any concerns I may have and makes recommendations.
    — Dec 21, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Gadea Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417141763
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
