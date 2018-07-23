See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winter Haven, FL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (19)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Gabriel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women's Hospital.

Dr. Gabriel works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bond Clinic PA
    500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 293-1191
  2. 2
    Bond & Steele Clinic PA Dba Bond Clinic PA
    199 Avenue B Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 293-1191
  3. 3
    Lakeland Office
    4730 Innovation Dr, Lakeland, FL 33812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 269-0589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winter Haven Hospital
  • Winter Haven Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Therapy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 23, 2018
    I am so lucky to have met Dr. Gabriel. He truly cares for his patients and it constantly shows. Dr. Gabriel is an active listener, non-judgemental, friendly, and most importantly he offers the best evidence based standard of care. He actually takes the time to talk in depth with you to make sure you understand everything. Dr. Gabriel provides services that other providers do not. He was the only doctor to offer me safe, non-invasive, effective treatments for my painful periods.
    Lake alfred, FL — Jul 23, 2018
    About Dr. Carlos Gabriel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720085368
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
    Internship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

