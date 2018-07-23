Overview

Dr. Carlos Gabriel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women's Hospital.



Dr. Gabriel works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.