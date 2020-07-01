See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Carlos Fumero, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Carlos Fumero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ibero Americana Universidad and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Fumero works at Bay Area Endocrinology Associates, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Endocrinology Associates LLC
    5301 N Habana Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 876-3636
    Bay Area Endocrinology Associates
    4816 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 876-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Dr. Fumero is Great ! Very knowledgeable and professional. Listens to his patients, pays attention to concerns and works with every patient individually finding the best dosage for medication and the best approach to the treatment. Will recommend to all my friends and family.
    Yuliya — Jul 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Fumero, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184710501
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Residency
    • University Sth Fl/Tampa Gen Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Ibero Americana Universidad
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Fumero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fumero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fumero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fumero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fumero works at Bay Area Endocrinology Associates, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fumero’s profile.

    Dr. Fumero has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fumero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fumero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fumero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fumero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fumero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

