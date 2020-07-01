Dr. Carlos Fumero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fumero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Fumero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Fumero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ibero Americana Universidad and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Fumero works at
Locations
Bay Area Endocrinology Associates LLC5301 N Habana Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 876-3636
Bay Area Endocrinology Associates4816 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 876-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fumero is Great ! Very knowledgeable and professional. Listens to his patients, pays attention to concerns and works with every patient individually finding the best dosage for medication and the best approach to the treatment. Will recommend to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Carlos Fumero, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1184710501
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- University Sth Fl/Tampa Gen Hosp
- Ibero Americana Universidad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fumero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fumero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fumero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fumero works at
Dr. Fumero has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fumero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fumero speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fumero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fumero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fumero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fumero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.