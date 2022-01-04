Overview

Dr. Carlos Franco, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Franco works at Georgia Cancer Specialists Affiliated With Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.