Dr. Carlos Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
Carlos A Flores MD500 E Olive Ave Ste 420, Burbank, CA 91501 Directions (818) 566-9947
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-6400TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very intelligent doctor and he takes his time with every patient. I have never felt rushed or just like any other patient. He actually remembers you and calls you personally with your results of any test and reviews your results before he enters the room to see you as well. Yes sometimes it is a long wait but i don't mind because i know that the time he is taking with his patients is the same time he will take with me. Also his staff are wonderful and helpful ladies they are very sweet!
About Dr. Carlos Flores, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619271947
Education & Certifications
- White Meml Hosp-Loma Linda U
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
