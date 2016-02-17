Dr. Carlos Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Flores, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11 Shenango Rd Ste 2, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 658-6450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is great with my children! He has been their pediatrician since they were born. He's down to earth, real, and really cares about h kids and the parents!
About Dr. Carlos Flores, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396725594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
