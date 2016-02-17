See All Pediatricians in New Castle, PA
Dr. Carlos Flores, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Flores, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11 Shenango Rd Ste 2, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 658-6450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 17, 2016
    He is great with my children! He has been their pediatrician since they were born. He's down to earth, real, and really cares about h kids and the parents!
    Jenna in New Castle, PA — Feb 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Flores, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Flores, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396725594
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

